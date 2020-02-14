Bitball Treasure Price Down 50.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.24 or 0.00099215 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $4.61 million and $2,680.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019503 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008707 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

