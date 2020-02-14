Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 47.8% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00009433 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, BigONE and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $180.83 million and $11.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004994 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001350 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002673 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037937 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, Exrates, Indodax, Gate.io, BigONE, Bithumb, YoBit, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

