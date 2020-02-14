Bitcoin SV Price Up 21% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $358.37 or 0.03507034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader and WazirX. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $6.55 billion and approximately $3.33 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00249866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00148074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,274,540 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BX Thailand, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Koinex, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Bitbns, Huobi, YoBit, IDAX, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, Coinsuper, Coinbit, Korbit, CoinEx, CoinZest, Gate.io, Poloniex, Binance, Kucoin, MBAex, Bitrue, Kraken, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, FCoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, BigONE, Bitkub, Bit-Z, WazirX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

