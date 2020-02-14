BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Trading 11% Higher

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90, approximately 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

