Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 5916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 661.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 64.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackline by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

About Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

