Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective raised by Argus from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,471,000 after acquiring an additional 829,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

