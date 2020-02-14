Bloom (BLT) One Day Volume Tops $992.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Bloom has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $992.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.03511099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00249898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00148446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, TOPBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

