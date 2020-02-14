Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.65. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 3,466,196 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.11.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 742,996 shares of company stock worth $4,990,640 in the last 90 days. 36.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bloom Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Bloom Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.