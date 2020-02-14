Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,226. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

