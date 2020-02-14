Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 740,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,377. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,808. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.