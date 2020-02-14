Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.83-0.86 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,071. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

