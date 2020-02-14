Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,786.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 124,375 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 164,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 57,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -238.80 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

