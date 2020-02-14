BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $610,360.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $610,360.00 and approximately $63,901.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00006243 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048349 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,429.13 or 1.01660489 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000682 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,943 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

