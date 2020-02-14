Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,130,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.76.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.