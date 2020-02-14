Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $52,180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Booking by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,998.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,996.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,965.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.