BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $34.15. 4,992,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,712. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

