BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.85-4.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.85-4.15 EPS.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,656,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

