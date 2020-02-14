Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.
OTCMKTS BOUYF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
