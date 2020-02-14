Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS BOUYF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.29 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

