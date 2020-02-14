Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,169 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,931% compared to the average volume of 156 call options.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. 392,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

