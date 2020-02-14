Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.