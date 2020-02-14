Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.43

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 36692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

