Brighthouse Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,036 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the average daily volume of 155 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 1,010,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

