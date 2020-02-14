Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.78 and a 200 day moving average of $298.75. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

