Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.