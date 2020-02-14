Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 219,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.53. Veritex has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $462,847. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

