Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. 24,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $269.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

