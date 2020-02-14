Brokerages Set $10.67 Price Target for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

MFIN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,910. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

