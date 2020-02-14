Brokerages Set $54.00 Target Price for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,441 shares of company stock worth $2,407,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

UFPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,500. The firm has a market cap of $373.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.62. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

