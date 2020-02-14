Brokerages Set Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) PT at $17.93

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BOX by 19,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

