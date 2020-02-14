Brokerages Set Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target at $49.00

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $39.55. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.