Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price at $9.13

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURLF. MKM Partners raised shares of Curaleaf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.