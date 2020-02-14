Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $25.93

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 11,949.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

