Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $25.93

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.48.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th.
NYSE HUN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 11,949.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.