Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $29.71

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

