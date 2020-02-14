Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $57.00

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several brokerages have commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.
Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 130,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,693. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
