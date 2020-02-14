Brokerages Set Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) PT at $86.50

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. FIX began coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 167,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

