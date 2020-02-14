Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target at $15.25

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $301,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

