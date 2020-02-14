Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Target Price at $64.85

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,457. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

