Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

