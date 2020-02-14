Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $59,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 108,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,458,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 152.6% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,190. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

