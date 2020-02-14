Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bruker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.38. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

