Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,269. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

