Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Main First Bank cut shares of Burberry Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,050.21 ($26.97).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,019 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.