Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 687,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 90,898 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.14. The company had a trading volume of 496,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,974. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $244.64. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average of $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.