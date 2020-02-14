Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.37-7.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.289-7.289 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.21-3.23 EPS.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.14. 496,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,974. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $244.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.40.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

