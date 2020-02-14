Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. Buru Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 85,011 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

Buru Energy Company Profile (ASX:BRU)

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Buru Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buru Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.