CAE’s (CAE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,852. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.