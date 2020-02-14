Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 168,639 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,029,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,842 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 284,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

