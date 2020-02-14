Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.81.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 29,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 48.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.