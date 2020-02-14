Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $117.00. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $117.60.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,330 shares of company stock worth $22,127,659. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.