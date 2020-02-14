Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.88.

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$149.49. The stock had a trading volume of 219,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$131.31 and a 52-week high of C$157.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

